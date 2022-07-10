One more sunny start before rain moves in

Conditions have been great throughout today and it will start out that way for tomorrow. But rain chances are also on the rise in the afternoon that starts out in the Keweenaw and moves southwest throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain will be mostly scattered but some areas could see some pockets of intense rain and bursts of wind.

Sunday: Calm in the morning, scattered rain in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with more scattered rain chances throughout the day

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; rain chances high in the evening

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; mild temps

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mild temperatures

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly cloudy; spotty rain possible

