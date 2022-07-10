Advertisement

One more sunny start before rain moves in

This is a recording for the TV6 Late News - Saturday.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conditions have been great throughout today and it will start out that way for tomorrow. But rain chances are also on the rise in the afternoon that starts out in the Keweenaw and moves southwest throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain will be mostly scattered but some areas could see some pockets of intense rain and bursts of wind.

Sunday: Calm in the morning, scattered rain in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with more scattered rain chances throughout the day

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; rain chances high in the evening

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; mild temps

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mild temperatures

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly cloudy; spotty rain possible

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation
Worker dies in accident at Michigan Gerber Products plant
Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming.
Great Lakes Recovery Centers to open recovery apartments
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
File photo of police lights.
Lower Michigan man hospitalized after Gay Road crash

Latest News

High pressure bubble keeps it mostly sunny Saturday, before bursting to an incoming storm...
Sunny kickoff to the weekend before rain, storms return Sunday
nice
Seasonal & pleasant weekend on tap
Thursday pop-up of showers, isolated t’storms diminish overnight to a mostly sunny streak...
Showers, clouds clearing out to a sunny stretch into the weekend
showers
Aside from a few showers the pattern is nice