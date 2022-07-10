Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists came out to memorialize one community member on Saturday.

For the first ever the Tom Spencer Memorial Ride began. The crowd started at the Negaunee Ice Arena and ended at Mama Cow’s in Chatham. Local businesses like “Yooper Shirts” helped create shirts for the event for people to buy. Tom’s son, Shane Spencer thanks the community for all of the support for this event.

“Pretty much combing two of the things that were close to his heart, Mama Cows ice cream and Bay Cliff Health Camp. It’s going to be emotional for a lot of people,” Spencer said.

Part of the proceeds from the shirts go towards the Bay Cliff Health Camp.

To buy a shirt from Yooper Shirts you can go here. Shirts will be on sale for another week.

