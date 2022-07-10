Advertisement

Motorcyclists pay tribute to Negaunee community member

Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride
Members come out to Tom Spencer Ride(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists came out to memorialize one community member on Saturday.

For the first ever the Tom Spencer Memorial Ride began. The crowd started at the Negaunee Ice Arena and ended at Mama Cow’s in Chatham. Local businesses like “Yooper Shirts” helped create shirts for the event for people to buy. Tom’s son, Shane Spencer thanks the community for all of the support for this event.

“Pretty much combing two of the things that were close to his heart, Mama Cows ice cream and Bay Cliff Health Camp. It’s going to be emotional for a lot of people,” Spencer said.

Part of the proceeds from the shirts go towards the Bay Cliff Health Camp.

To buy a shirt from Yooper Shirts you can go here. Shirts will be on sale for another week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation
Worker dies in accident at Michigan Gerber Products plant
Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming.
Great Lakes Recovery Centers to open recovery apartments
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
File photo of police lights.
Lower Michigan man hospitalized after Gay Road crash

Latest News

Competing fire departments in Negaunee
Marquette County celebrate Pioneer Days with competition
All of the money from the event goes toward the lodge's events and projects for youth and...
Manistique Elks Lodge holds 2nd chicken BBQ of the year
The facility's staff accepted the recognition during the 33rd annual Folkfest. Thousands of...
Schoolcraft Medical Care Facility honored at 33rd annual Folk Fest
The 74th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival is underway in Chassell, highlighted by...
The 74th Annual Strawberry Festival underway in Chassell