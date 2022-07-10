Marquette County celebrate Pioneer Days with competition

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette county fire departments came together for a competition during pioneer days on Saturday.

The competition contained five races ranging from a ladder race to a mystery race made by the Negaunee City Fire Department. Mock scenarios were in place to test the department’s aptitude and speed to see who would get the best time. Negaunee Township’s Fire Chief, Jeff Kontio said everyone was happy to come out and participate.

“We’ve been racing for several years coming here and it’s been a great time. Pioneer Days is something for us that’s usually a warm-up race for the Fireman’s Race Tournament, Negaunee Township is very happy to be here and participating,” Kontio said.

The chief said his department is looking forward to the U.P. Firefighters Tournament later this summer.

