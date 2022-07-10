Marinette County fatal motorcycle accident

GROVER, Wis. (WLUC) - A motorcycle crash in Marinette County left one dead on Saturday.

The victim was a 53-year-old man named Daniel Ertman from Oconto County in Wisconsin.

Ertman was traveling in the southbound lane on US-41. He lost control of his motorcycle, skidded down the road and landed in the ditch. Ertman was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is believed to to be a contributing factor in the crash. Ertman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, Portfield Fire Department and Aurora Bay Area Paramedics responded to the scene.

This is the third traffic fatality in Marinette County this year and it still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.