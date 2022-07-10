Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog’s visit to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore ended with a successful rescue.

According to the National Park Service, a dog visiting Miners Castle on Friday jumped over the railing at the lower overlook and fell straight down the cliff to a ledge 25-30 feet below.

Park rangers in the area heard a child scream and ran to the lower platform to investigate. The four-year-old cocker spaniel - poodle mix named Leo was visible on a ledge, moving and limping around. Family members reassured Leo to stay put as additional park staff were called in, along with a volunteer from the Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP) team, to rescue the dog from this steep complicated section of Lake Superior shoreline.

SHARP member John Miller from Munising was lowered down to the ledge. Leo was barking and wagging his tail, but wouldn’t come to John. After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers, Leo came to Miller and Chief Ranger Joe Hughes.

Once Leo was with rescuers, Miller was able to craft a makeshift harness from webbing to fit the dog and get him back on to the lower overlook platform to his waiting family.

“The parks shoreline can be very unforgiving from the cold water to the sheer cliffs and drop offs,” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. “By partnering with the highly trained mountaineering guides on SHARP, we are able to safely effect these types of high angle rescues here at the park.”

The Wisconsin family was very thankful, and they were going to buy Leo a harness. Leo was leashed, but slipped out of his collar when he reached the end of the leash as he fell.

Adventurous dogs are very common at the park. For more information on how to keep your four-legged friends safe while visiting, visit this page.

