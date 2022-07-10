Bay Cliff Health Camp returns in-person campers

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - An extraordinary summer camp is back in-person and camp attendees couldn’t be more excited.

The Bay Cliff Health Camp is for kids three through 17, but this isn’t your typical summer camp. In addition to typical camp activities, it also has licensed physicians who provide therapy.

The camp runs for seven weeks over the summer but was limited the past two years due to COVID-19.

“My favorite part of Bay Cliff is all of the activities that we get to do,” Bay Cliff Health Camp Attendee Liam Nolan said.

Those activities include swimming, bike riding, board games and other camp activities.

Bay Cliff Health Camp Executive Director Clare Lutgen says the camp is unlike any other.

“We’re pretty extraordinary in the sense that our children are having a very typical summer camp experience but it’s 7 weeks long,” Lutgen said. “The goals that they set at the beginning of the summer are just part of the work we do with them all summer long.”

Lutgen says the communities support has been instrumental to the camp’s success.

“Every single thing you see, every person, every single resource here is a gift from our community,” Lutgen said. “Not only does that speak volumes for the generosity of the people in this area, but also their faith in our work and making sure we can continue to offer these services to children at no cost to their families.”

This year was the first year since the pandemic the camp was back to fully in-person.

Children’s Service Director Martha Process says it feels good to be back.

“It feels awesome. We were excited that we were able to accept everyone, it was funded, and we were able to talk to families. It was great the day that the campers came it makes everyone’s heart happy, getting hugs, and paying and getting to know other people is just what we’re here for.”

The camp has an Amazon wish list for donations and other ways to support the camp’s programs.

