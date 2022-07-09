Schoolcraft Medical Care Facility honored at 33rd annual Folk Fest

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - On a beautiful Saturday by Lake Michigan, thousands gathered on Cedar Street in Manistique for the 33rd annual Folk Fest, which also featured the presentation of this year’s hero.

Event organizer Paul Walker said it is the biggest event in Schoolcraft County, as family, friends and all walks of life come together for some summer fun.

“Everybody comes from all over the country to come visit us,” said Walker. “We’re living in some divisive times, and this is the time for everyone to come together. There’s no political affiliation or religious affiliation. We just come together as a community.”

At least 80 vendors were lined up along both sides of the road, selling clothing, handmade items and, of course, food. The public also enjoyed live music, and a tradition continued with the Folk Fest Hero Award, this time given to Schoolcraft Medical Care Facility. Administrator Tonya Leik was one of those who accepted.

“We were surprised and overwhelmed - to tell you the truth - because we haven’t done anything that we don’t normally do on a daily basis. That’s just our job: to protect the elders up there,” said Leik.

Walker said the facility’s staff earned the recognition for what they did to keep their seniors safe during the pandemic.

“They did an extraordinary job in keeping COVID out of the facility,” Walker said. “It’s amazing because our most vulnerable population is susceptible to COVID more than any other part of our population sector.”

Leik said she and her staff feel proud and humbled.

“It’s just another showing of community support,” Leik said. “This community is amazing, [and] their level of support that they offer our facility up there and our elders means the world to us.”

Leik said her facility will continue to make sure its residents are safe as the country slowly returns to normal. As for Folk Fest, it will be back for the 34th time next year.

