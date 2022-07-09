Advertisement

Manistique Elks Lodge holds 2nd chicken BBQ of the year

By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Manistique Elks Lodge held its second chicken BBQ this year.

People attending Folkfest walked into the lodge and purchased boxes for $12. Boxes were filled with half a chicken, a roll, coleslaw and beans.

This event has been held for at least 50 years and occurs three times a year, including every Folk Fest. At least 140 whole chickens were cooked to perfection and for many to enjoy.

“Half the fun of doing the chicken BBQ is being out there cooking and being able to socialize with the people that stop by - the people that we know in town and all the out-of-towners,” said Elks Lodge Treasurer Jim Gaffney. “We made sure to try to entice them to come in and buy chicken if they hadn’t already had it.”

All of the money raised goes toward the Elks Lodge’s events and projects for youth and veterans. The third and final chicken BBQ will be the Saturday before Labor Day during the Manistique Merchants Car Show.

