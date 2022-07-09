Advertisement

Bring Back Calumet looking to construct new roof for historic building

The task force is looking to acquire a $100,000 grant but needs a 10% match to qualify for application.
The Bring Back Calumet task force is aiming to construct new roof on historic building in...
The Bring Back Calumet task force is aiming to construct new roof on historic building in downtown Calumet.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet organization needs help funding the construction of a new roof for a building built in 1895.

The Bring Back Calumet task force was formed in 2017 and uses local money and state grants to restore historic buildings in downtown Calumet.

Their new project is for a building that was once used as both a saloon and a magistrate’s office. It was stabilized by volunteers in 2020, but the roof has continued to deteriorate.

Bring Back Calumet is hoping to acquire a $100,000 grant from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office, but 10 percent of the grant must be matched in raised funds.

“We’ve put a call out,” said Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe. “We’re working with the Keweenaw Community Foundation, and with Main Street Calumet as well, and just word of mouth, getting the word out that we’re trying to save this building and halt further deterioration.”

The deadline for raising money will be September 1, when the grant application is due.

For more information or to donate, contact the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance at (906) 482-6817.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
UPDATE: Multiple car crash injures several at intersection of Teal Lake Avenue and US-41
File photo of police lights.
Lower Michigan man hospitalized after Gay Road crash
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Rock puppy mill owner sentenced to 1 year in jail
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff continues search for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Latest News

Writing stories, conducting interviews and researching are just some tasks youth reporters at...
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s 8-18 Media looks for new youth reporters
This is the 54th year the rodeo has been held in Iron River.
Vendor market kicks off UP Championship Rodeo weekend in Iron River
In April, Governor Whitmer filed a lawsuit resulting in the suspension of a 1931 Michigan...
Women’s health experts provide insight on Roe v Wade decision
OBGYN of Marquette
Women’s health experts provide insight on Roe v Wade decision