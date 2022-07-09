Bring Back Calumet looking to construct new roof for historic building

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet organization needs help funding the construction of a new roof for a building built in 1895.

The Bring Back Calumet task force was formed in 2017 and uses local money and state grants to restore historic buildings in downtown Calumet.

Their new project is for a building that was once used as both a saloon and a magistrate’s office. It was stabilized by volunteers in 2020, but the roof has continued to deteriorate.

Bring Back Calumet is hoping to acquire a $100,000 grant from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office, but 10 percent of the grant must be matched in raised funds.

“We’ve put a call out,” said Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe. “We’re working with the Keweenaw Community Foundation, and with Main Street Calumet as well, and just word of mouth, getting the word out that we’re trying to save this building and halt further deterioration.”

The deadline for raising money will be September 1, when the grant application is due.

For more information or to donate, contact the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance at (906) 482-6817.

