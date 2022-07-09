The 74th Annual Strawberry Festival is underway

Advertisement

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The 74th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival has wrapped up its first day of events.

Strawberry shortcakes, hotdogs, hamburgers and even mini-pasties were served all day long. Vendors and stalls sold a variety of goods, from wood carvings and fresh honey to homemade kitchen mitts. These will also be available on Saturday.

Earlier Friday evening, a children’s parade was held in Chassell’s open pavilion and was followed by the Citizen and Youth of the Year awards, as well as the crowning of this year’s Strawberry Queen.

Chassell Lions Club President Ross Rinkinen says he is pleased with how the festival is going so far.

”It’s going very well,” said Rinkinen. “One of our goals was not to sell out of strawberries shortcakes. Volunteers prepped 170 flats of berries. we’re hoping that’ll carry us through. But with great weather like this, we have a lot of people out here, so it’s really going well.”

The second half of the festival will begin on Saturday, highlighted by the Strawberry Festival Parade.

