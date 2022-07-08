Zero Degrees Gallery welcomes internationally recognized artist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Art Gallery is celebrating an internationally recognized and awarded artist for the month of July.

Kathleen Conover is this month’s guest artist at the Downtown Marquette gallery.

Much of Kathleen's art is inspired by nature.

You can meet Conover at her artist’s reception Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kathleen's artwork relies on abstraction.

Zero Degrees is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

