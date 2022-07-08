Zero Degrees Gallery welcomes internationally recognized artist
Kathleen Conover was born and raised in California, but has lived in Marquette for 45+ years
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Art Gallery is celebrating an internationally recognized and awarded artist for the month of July.
Kathleen Conover is this month’s guest artist at the Downtown Marquette gallery.
You can meet Conover at her artist’s reception Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Zero Degrees is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.
