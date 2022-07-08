Advertisement

Zero Degrees Gallery welcomes internationally recognized artist

Kathleen Conover was born and raised in California, but has lived in Marquette for 45+ years
Kathleen Conover at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.
Kathleen Conover at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Art Gallery is celebrating an internationally recognized and awarded artist for the month of July.

Kathleen Conover is this month’s guest artist at the Downtown Marquette gallery.

Much of Kathleen's art is inspired by nature.

You can meet Conover at her artist’s reception Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kathleen's artwork relies on abstraction.

Zero Degrees is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

