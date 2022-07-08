Advertisement

Worker dies in accident at Michigan Gerber Products plant

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Mich. (AP) - A worker died in an accident at a Gerber Products Co. plant in western Michigan.

Parent company Nestle says the employee was working on repairs to a production line when the accident occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday at the plant in Fremont. The worker’s name has not been released.

The Fremont Police Department is investigating along with the Newaygo County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Nestle says it’s investigating and cooperating with authorities.

Operations at the plant have stopped temporarily. Support services are being offered to its more than 500 employees.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
UPDATE: Multiple car crash injures several at intersection of Teal Lake Avenue and US-41
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Rock puppy mill owner sentenced to 1 year in jail
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff continues search for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
File photo of police lights.
Lower Michigan man hospitalized after Gay Road crash
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead

Latest News

This is the 54th year the rodeo has been held in Iron River.
Vendor market kicks off UP Championship Rodeo weekend in Iron River
Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation
Upper and Lower Michigan 4-H kids showed off their hogs, lambs and cattle on Friday while also...
4-H kids participate in 3rd annual Ben Lauren Memorial Livestock Show
8-18 Media
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s 8-18 Media looks for new youth reporters