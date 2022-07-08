Women’s health experts provide insight on Roe v Wade decision

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In April, Governor Whitmer filed a lawsuit resulting in the suspension of a 1931 Michigan abortion law that bans the procedure unless it is to “preserve the life of the mother.”

Health experts have been evaluating the impacts the decision could have on women’s health care.

Dr. Kathryn White of the OBGYN Associates of Marquette says she is concerned with the ambiguity of that language because it puts doctors in an especially difficult position.

“So medical professionals every single day have to use their clinical background and their training to make these decisions,” said Dr. White. “The threat is that because the language is so ambiguous anyone could argue that maybe the wrong decision was made.”

White also said the law could make a number of other procedures difficult for medical providers to navigate.

One example White gives is the disposal of frozen embryos for “in vitro fertilization treatments.” Providers will need to determine whether or not disposing of extra embryos is defined as an “abortion.” White said the SCOTUS decision is a threat to women’s health.

“Pregnancy affects absolutely every single organ of the body,” said Dr. White. “Some women enter pregnancy with underlying heart and lung conditions that make pregnancy extremely dangerous and some of these actually carry a 40 percent mortality rate risk for the mom.”

The American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNS CEO Dr. Donna Harrison, however, says the decision will help preserve the life for both mother and child.

“What Roe v Wade did was shut down a very important conversation that we need to have in a democracy,” Harrison said. “That is are we going to electively kill human beings in the womb. Because that’s what Roe v Wade did, Row shut down a conversation.”

Dr. Harrison says she does agree with the stipulation in the 1931 law and supports terminating a pregnancy only if a woman’s life is at risk.

“If you talk about situations where continuing the pregnancy for the mom is going threaten her life,” said Dr. Harrison. “Then pro-life institutions have no problem separating the mom and a baby even under situations where the baby’s life will not continue after being separated.”

Both providers say they want what is best for women’s health.

