Vendor market kicks off UP Championship Rodeo weekend in Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Day one of the U.P. Championship Rodeo kicked off in Iron River Friday.

More than 30 vendors lined Gennese Street in Iron River for the annual “Market Days” event, which starts the weekend festivities. This is the 54th year the rodeo has been held in Iron River. Organizers say every year is unique.

“No two performances are the same. If you go to all three performances, you are not going to see the same thing,” said Ashley Burke, U.P. Championship Rodeo co-chair.

Four female contestants from the U.P. and Wisconsin will compete for queen and princess. Another new addition this year is artist Makenzie Dobson to the list of vendors.

“I am hoping to use the money to buy books and travel to Mackinac Island next year,” Dobson said.

Dobson is 12-years-old. She is selling spray paint artwork. This is the first-ever vendor show she has appeared in. Each vendor offers a unique product.

“These are aerial pictures of the lakes in the immediate area of Iron River and Stambaugh,” said Kyle Tostenson, Lakeland Aerial Photo owner.

Tostenson has been a vendor at the rodeo’s “Market Days” for 15 years. Burke said thousands of people will travel through Iron River this weekend.

“I take great pride in working year-round for a volunteer organization to help people enjoy the weekend,” Burke said. “This gives them something to do, and it brings a large draw to the area. I want to help our local businesses and promote the Iron River area.”

The first performance is Friday night at 7 p.m. CT. There will be two performances Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT at the Iron County Fairgrounds.

