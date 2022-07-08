Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s 8-18 Media looks for new youth reporters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Writing stories, conducting interviews and researching are just some tasks youth reporters at 8-18 Media are doing every week.

8-18 Media Director Maurnie Foucault said the free program is currently looking for kids ages eight through 18 to join their team.

“Since 2020 we have not trained any new youth reporters. We’ve been running a small and mighty bureau with the reporters who have been here a long time and it’s time to open up our doors to invite new youth reporters in,” Foucault said.

Foucalt said 8-18 Media currently has 30 youth reporters, their work gets published in the Mining Journal and on Q107/PR90 Radio.

“I think the best thing 8-18 does is allows kids to have a voice. Youth are constantly inundated with the voices of adults and 8-18 gives them almost a superpower of speaking out and letting their voices be heard,” Foucalt said.

Youth reporter Nista Gautam said she loves how she can express herself through writing.

“I think being a teenager, kids usually express themselves through clothes, the activities they’re a part of such as sports so I guess journalism is another way for me to do that,” Gautam said.

And, she’s grateful to have the opportunity to write stories she’s interested in.

“I just recently wrote a tennis story, that was really fun. We both played tennis and so we coached a camp for some kids and we got to interview the coach who ran the program and talk about how kids got involved in a sport we both loved to play,” Gautam said.

Youth reporter Anja McBride said the program helps prepare her for the future.

“I definitely want to continue it as a hobby and passion of mine into adulthood. It’s given me a lot of tools. I’m a much better writer,” McBride said.

The program will be holding an open house for those interested this Monday, July 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 123 W. Baraga Ave.

