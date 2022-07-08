Advertisement

Superior Watershed Partnership plants beach grass in Marquette

In an effort to fight erosion, SWP hosts volunteer days to plant beach grass
Beach grass warning sign along McCarty's Cove.
Beach grass warning sign along McCarty's Cove.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) is fighting to protect Lake Superior’s shoreline.

Superior Watershed partnered with Great Lakes Climate Corps to take action every month against Lake Superior’s growing shoreline erosion.

SWP education specialist Kathleen Henry stressed the importance of beach grass along Superior’s shoreline.

“Beach grass will help to ensure that we can continue being able to access and have the room to have the beaches and hold those beaches together,” said Henry.

Henry also added that SWP is always in need of volunteers to help plant beach grass.

More information about SWP and the specific volunteers they need can be found here.

