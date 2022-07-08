Advertisement

Sunny kickoff to the weekend before rain, storms return Sunday

High pressure bubble keeps it mostly sunny Saturday, before bursting to an incoming storm system Sunday midday.
High pressure bubble keeps it mostly sunny Saturday, before bursting to an incoming storm system Sunday midday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High pressure settles over Upper Michigan, bringing pleasant weather tidings to the region Friday afternoon through Saturday. But, a strong system leeside of the Rockies in Montana approaches the U.P. Sunday, stirring up warm and humid air and producing potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region through early Tuesday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures and light lakeshore breezes 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s (cooler near the Great Lakes, warmer inland)

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms -- scattered west, few east; breezy southwest winds 10 to 20 mph and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; warm, humid and windy

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms tapering off late; breezy and mild

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

