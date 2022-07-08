Seasonal & pleasant weekend on tap
Surface high pressure and upper level ridging is moving in over the Great Lakes. This will keep us under dry and seasonal conditions. Then, a trough digs in by early next week causing the pattern to become unsettled. Showers and thundershowers will creep back into the forecast on Sunday, but more so on Monday when a disturbances moves through.
Today: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool
>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, 60s to low 70s along the Great Lakes
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, low to mid 70s along the shorelines
Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with isolated thundershowers
>Highs: 80s west, mid to upper 70s east
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: 80s south, 70s elsewhere
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
