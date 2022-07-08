Advertisement

Seasonal & pleasant weekend on tap

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Surface high pressure and upper level ridging is moving in over the Great Lakes. This will keep us under dry and seasonal conditions. Then, a trough digs in by early next week causing the pattern to become unsettled. Showers and thundershowers will creep back into the forecast on Sunday, but more so on Monday when a disturbances moves through.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, 60s to low 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, low to mid 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: 80s west, mid to upper 70s east

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: 80s south, 70s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
UPDATE: Multiple car crash injures several at intersection of Teal Lake Avenue and US-41
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff continues search for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Rock puppy mill owner sentenced to 1 year in jail
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
The home currently houses 108 veterans. The new location will offer more home-like living...
Jacobetti Home for Veterans gets state money for new building

Latest News

Thursday pop-up of showers, isolated t’storms diminish overnight to a mostly sunny streak...
Showers, clouds clearing out to a sunny stretch into the weekend
showers
Aside from a few showers the pattern is nice
Partly cloudy and cool overnight before a Canadian Prairies system steers in widely scattered...
Mostly clear, calm before pop-up of rain chances Thursday
nice
A seasonal stretch with low rain chances