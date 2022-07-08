Advertisement

Ryan Kelley pleads not guilty in connection with insurrection

Kelley argues he was exercising his First Amendment right to peacefully protest.
Ryan Kelley arrested in relation to Jan 6 riot.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is pleading not guilty to several misdemeanor charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection.

Kelley appeared in federal court virtually on Thursday. Prosecutors say he entered a restrictive space, was disruptive, and damaged public property.

Investigators say he climbed through the scaffolding for President Joe Biden’s inauguration stage during the January 6 attack and motioned for rioters to join him.

Kelley participated in the GOP Debate earlier this week where he said that he, along with others in attendance at the Capitol, were unhappy with the 2020 presidential election when it was declared that then-President Donald Trump had lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Kelley argues he was exercising his First Amendment right to peacefully protest.

“That was a First Amendment activity by a majority of those people, myself included,” Kelley said. “We were there protesting the government because we don’t like the results of the 2020 election, the process of how it happened. And we have that First Amendment right. And that’s what 99% of the people were there for that day.”

Kelley is now accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property, and entering restricted space without permission. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

