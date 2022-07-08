Advertisement

Rogers returns to NMU Athletic Department

Assistant Coach for three seasons with NMU Women’s Basketball
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Department of Athletics welcomes Kristen Rogers back to the staff as the Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance. Rogers has spent the last 16 years coaching intercollegiate basketball and has also served in compliance roles.

”Kristen has exceptional experience as a coach and compliance administrator,” said Director of Athletics Forrest Karr. “We are excited about Kristen’s return to our team and she will have an immediate positive impact on NMU student-athletes.” Rogers has led the women’s basketball program at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin for the last two years. At Marian, Rogers also assisted with compliance duties.

Along with the coaching positions Rogers has held in her career, she has also been responsible for compliance and administration duties including academic advising, mentoring student-athletes, teaching courses, leading department-wide tutoring sessions and academic success meetings, conducting transcript evaluations, and monitoring the eligibility of student-athletes.

Familiar with Northern Michigan and Marquette, Rogers spent three seasons as an assistant coach to Troy Mattson and the women’s basketball team from 2011-2014. While with the Wildcats, she served as the lead advisor on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC), coordinated recruiting, organized travel, and instructed classes.

Other coaching stops throughout the GLIAC have included Northwood as an assistant, Lake Superior State as head coach, and Wayne State as an assistant. Rogers graduated from Wayne State in 2006 with a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and obtained a Master’s degree in Education in 2007.

