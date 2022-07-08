Negaunee Public Schools Hall of Fame holds open house

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools held an event Friday as part of Pioneer Days for out-of-towners to view people who made significant contributions to the district.

And, a chance for people to view two new 2022 inductees: Dominic Jacobetti and Don Price. The hall of fame committee said it’s important for the community to honor important public figures.

“These people did a lot of selfless acts, a lot of time spent and donated as well as the effect that they’ve had on the students of Negaunee. Many of these people are coaches, teachers, and music teachers,” said committee member Gary Zanetti.

The Negaunee Hall of Fame Committee will honor the new inductees during a ceremony on August 5 at the Lakeview School gymnasium.

