MDOT road construction projects continue across Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer road construction continues across Upper Michigan. With major projects ongoing in Munising, Houghton and Marquette, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding motorists to be cautious.

They say to leave extra time in case you come across lane closures and crews working on these projects. MDOT also says they understand the frustration road work can cause but the work is necessary.

“All of us at MDOT drive these roads every day as well and we’re not trying to make anybody’s day more uncomfortable, but people do need to realize that this work needs to get done and here in the Upper Peninsula we have a very short window in which to accomplish it,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT communications representative.

Weingarten also said it’s a good idea to check your route before you leave. You can use MDOT’s MI-Drive map to see if there are any closures or delays.

