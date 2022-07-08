Marquette Symphony Orchestra preparing for free show Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is rehearsing for their free concert this weekend. The group met night on the NMU campus for practice.

They’ll be performing their summer season opener, “Marquette at the Movies.” The concert will feature selections and highlights from the scores of films like “Jurassic Park,” “Superman” and “West Side Story.”

“It’s free, for one thing, it should be a beautiful night, they’re predicting really good weather, it’s an opportunity to hear a lot of wonderful music for free, it will be the place to be on Saturday night,” said Janis Peterson, concertmaster for the MSO.

The free show is this Saturday at the NMU Shoreline Theater next to the Superior Dome. It begins at 7:30 at night, you are advised to bring your own chairs and blankets.

