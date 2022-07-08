Lower Michigan man hospitalized after Gay Road crash

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lower Michigan man was hospitalized Thursday night after his vehicle crashed into trees and caught fire in Houghton County.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 8:05 p.m. Thursday in Schoolcraft Township. The 28-year-old man from Belleville, Michigan was driving east on Gay Road, just west of Winterhaven Road.

Investigators say he lost control, and went off the right side of the road, but got back on the road. He then crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane, and then went off the left side of the road. He hit multiple trees, came to a stop and the vehicle caught fire.

Law enforcement brought the man to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital. His condition, injuries, and name have not been released.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.