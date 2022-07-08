Advertisement

How hula hooping helped one woman heal after car crash

Upper Michigan Today episode 70
Hula hooping on Upper Michigan Today.
Hula hooping on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... book a tour of the Keweenaw Waterway from a new perspective, take a tour of a Munising sled dog kennel, and consider becoming the owner of 17 alpacas.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day, Friday, July 8.

Plus, a Marquette woman shares her story of hula hooping and how it helped her regain strength after a car accident.

Michelle Duder shares how hula hooping helped her regain her strength and mobility after a series of car accidents.

Michelle Duder shares tips and tricks for those looking to try this form of exercise at home.

Avid hula hooper Michelle Duder shares tips and tricks for hula hooping as exercise.

And finally, what’s up this weekend in Upper Michigan.

Attend the Pioneer Days fireworks in Negaunee, the FolkFest in Manistique, listen to a free show from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra, or head to Iron River for the U.P. Championship Rodeo.

Events and activities happening this weekend in the U.P.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

