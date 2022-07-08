How hula hooping helped one woman heal after car crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... book a tour of the Keweenaw Waterway from a new perspective, take a tour of a Munising sled dog kennel, and consider becoming the owner of 17 alpacas.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day, Friday, July 8.

Plus, a Marquette woman shares her story of hula hooping and how it helped her regain strength after a car accident.

Michelle Duder shares how hula hooping helped her regain her strength and mobility after a series of car accidents.

And finally, what’s up this weekend in Upper Michigan.

Attend the Pioneer Days fireworks in Negaunee, the FolkFest in Manistique, listen to a free show from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra, or head to Iron River for the U.P. Championship Rodeo.

