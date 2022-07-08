Houghton’s Ranger III hosts limited cruises of Keweenaw Waterway

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Isle Royale’s Ranger III is offering a limited number of tours of the Keweenaw Waterway this summer.

The first of these cruises set off today from Houghton with passengers eager to view the waterway.

“Today we are underway on the Ranger III for a Keweenaw Waterway Cruise,” Isle Royale National Ranger Derrick Jaeger. “What we’re doing is going towards the south entry of the canal here on the Keweenaw Waterway, and it’s a three-hour tour that we share with the public.”

Only two of these cruises are available to the public this summer.

This is the first the park has offered since the start of the pandemic.

“This has been offered in previous years, we did it for quite some time,” continued Jaeger. “Unfortunately, we have not done them since 2019 for pandemic reasons and other issues, so this is the first time in a few years.”

Normally, the bow of the Ranger III is closed off to passengers. However, during this cruise, they are able to come up to the front and view what is directly ahead of them.

Some of the passengers had the cruise recommended to them by their friends.

“We’re actually visiting some friends,” said passengers Matt and Sarah Barebock. “We live out of town in the Twin Cities. They were talking to us about, ‘Hey, there’s this boat tour. We’ve never been on it before, do you want to join us?’ Figured we’d check it out.”

Others have been waiting for years to come aboard.

“It’s been my dream ever since I was four to go on this boat,” said passenger Carter Krans. “So I was really excited when she (his grandmother) said that she got tickets for it.”

The goal is to offer rides to people who wouldn’t normally get the chance.

“The Ranger Three is a very visible icon to these local communities,” added Jaeger. “Unfortunately, getting out to Isle Royale is a very large time commitment and also a financial commitment that not everyone has the liberty to enjoy, so doing the waterway cruises like we’re doing today is one way to let people who wouldn’t normally have the experience, get that experience.”

The last public Keweenaw Waterway Cruise will be on July 21.

