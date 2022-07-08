Advertisement

Great Lakes Recovery Center to open recovery apartments

A U.P. recovery center plans to open “recovery” apartments
Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming.
Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming.
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) looks to open recovery apartments aimed at people with families.

While existing GLRC treatment centers provide residence for their patients, they don’t provide residence for their families.

Great Lakes Recovery Marketing Director Amy Poirer details the gap of this part of recovery.

“The recovery apartments specifically, we could take families,” said Poirer. “So entire families with kids could stay in one of the apartments we have. Which is different than the recovery houses as recovery houses are either just for men or either just for women.”

Poirer added that their new apartment will be open as soon as all the furniture requirements are met.

Donations are greatly appreciated and needs can be met via a GLRC Amazon Wishlist.

