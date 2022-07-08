Advertisement

Free COVID-19 community testing weekly in Delta County

Free COVID-19 antigen testing events are being held weekly on Wednesdays in Delta County.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is pleased to announce that free COVID-19 testing will continue every Wednesday in Delta County.

Testing is free, no insurance is needed, and no appointments are required. Drive-ups and walk-ups are accepted.

“The recent community testing events held around the 4th of July holiday were very successful. Many people took advantage of these opportunities, and we saw a high number of positive test results. We see a continued need for free testing opportunities in the community and encourage people to get tested,” said Michael Snyder, PHDM Health Officer.

Every Wednesday

Delta County Chamber of Commerce parking lot*

1001 North Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

*an alternate testing location will be announced for Wednesday, August 17

If you would like to pre-register prior to arriving for testing, please visit our PHDM website (www.phdm.org) or Facebook and scan the QR code provided on the electronic flyer. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact our Delta County office at (906) 786-4111.

