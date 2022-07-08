Advertisement

Copper Country Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday

Lions Club President Ross Rinkinen shows off the festivities.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Chassell Lions Club president Ross Rinkinen, said the history of strawberries spreads far in the Copper Country.

This year is the 74th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival.

Rinkinen explained the strawberries are in good shape for this year’s event which is Friday and Saturday.

Click here for a full list of events at the festival.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
UPDATE: Multiple car crash injures several at intersection of Teal Lake Avenue and US-41
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff continues search for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Rock puppy mill owner sentenced to 1 year in jail
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
The home currently houses 108 veterans. The new location will offer more home-like living...
Jacobetti Home for Veterans gets state money for new building

Latest News

Folk Fest
City of Manistique to hold 33rd annual FolkFest
Isle Royale's 'Ranger III' offers limited public cruises of the southern Keweenaw Waterway
Houghton’s Ranger III hosts limited cruises of Keweenaw Waterway
MSO Rehearsal
Marquette Symphony Orchestra preparing for free show Saturday
Rainbow’s End Alpacas farm is located off US-2 in Norway.
Dickinson County farm features 17 alpacas