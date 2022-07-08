Copper Country Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Chassell Lions Club president Ross Rinkinen, said the history of strawberries spreads far in the Copper Country.

This year is the 74th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival.

Rinkinen explained the strawberries are in good shape for this year’s event which is Friday and Saturday.

Click here for a full list of events at the festival.

