City of Manistique to hold 33rd annual FolkFest

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 75 vendors, food, and musical entertainment should be expected at the annual Folkfest in downtown Manistique Friday and Saturday.

Organizer Paul Walker said residents always look forward to the event.

“Everybody plans their vacation around it, so when people come up for the fourth, they always stay that extra week so they can enjoy FolkFest,” Walker said.

Walker said every year a FolkFest hero is recognized.

“This year we’re recognizing our Schoolcraft County Medical Care Facility who fought very hard during the last two years to keep COVID out of the facility to protect our community’s most vulnerable population,” Walker said.

And, if you are not sure what to expect at the festival Schoolcraft Tourism and Commerce Executive Director Alison Cook said the event will have an abundance of information for first-time attendees.

“We’ll have an information booth where we will hand out information about Manistique and handing out FolkFest buttons that will help support future FolkFests’. The streets will be filled with volunteers and residents,” Cook said.

Walker said FolkFest is building to be a historical tradition in the community.

“For 33 years it’s been a long-standing tradition in the community where people come together to enjoy great food, arts and crafts, and of course the entertainment that the committee puts on for everyone,” Walker said.

And, Walker said thanks to all the local businesses who make the event happen.

“It’s all the contributions that allow us to have bands here and all the vendors who participate too, it’s everybody working together collaboratively,” Walker said.

For more information on FolkFest click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.