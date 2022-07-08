Advertisement

Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

The Pickens County Coroner's Office after a body was found less than a mile from where a missing man was last seen. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man’s body was found in a South Carolina creek thanks to an observant wedding party.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, people attending a wedding reception called the sheriff’s office to report an unusual smell around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek bed.

Officials said the body was found less than a mile from the home of Francis Alward, a missing 80-year-old man, although the body has not yet been identified.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
UPDATE: Multiple car crash injures several at intersection of Teal Lake Avenue and US-41
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Rock puppy mill owner sentenced to 1 year in jail
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff continues search for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
File photo of police lights.
Lower Michigan man hospitalized after Gay Road crash

Latest News

Negaunee Schools Hall of Fame honors two new members.
Negaunee Public Schools Hall of Fame holds open house
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man on June 30 on charges of child...
Sheriff: Family was living at children’s museum in Nevada, weapons and marijuana found
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1966, file photo, actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of "F Troop,"...
Larry Storch, zany Cpl. Agarn on TV’s ‘F Troop,’ dies at 99