Advertisement

4-H kids participate in 3rd annual Ben Lauren Memorial Livestock Show

The show is named after a Forsyth Township firefighter who died in the line of duty in 2020
Upper and Lower Michigan 4-H kids showed off their hogs, lambs and cattle on Friday while also...
Upper and Lower Michigan 4-H kids showed off their hogs, lambs and cattle on Friday while also honoring late Forsyth Township firefighter Ben Lauren(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual two-day livestock show began on Friday at the Alger County Fairgrounds. The event honors a beloved firefighter who died two years ago.

Upper and Lower Michigan 4-H kids showed off their hogs, lambs and cattle during the third annual Ben Lauren Memorial Livestock Show.

“All of the kids wanted another opportunity to show, so we were able, as the adults and the parents, to give this opportunity to them,” said Jesie Melchiori, an event volunteer.

The show is named after Forsyth Township firefighter Ben Lauren, who died in the line of duty in 2020. Outside of the fire department, Ben was a longtime member of the 4-H program and showed livestock for 14 years, an experience his father Ron Lauren said he really enjoyed.

“Ben just loved going to the fairs,” Ron said. “He loved helping the little kids when he aged out at doing 4-H. He would still go to the fairs and help out with the auctions.”

Almost 100 kids are participating this weekend, including nine-year-old hog showman Max Dow, who always looked up to Ben.

“We loved him because he used to give us firetruck rides when we were younger,” Dow said.

This year is the first time the show is officially being held at the newly-covered Ben Lauren Memorial Arena.

“This was just constructed, through the help of the Alger County Fair, through the Ben Lauren Memorial [Foundation], and through some amazing people and sponsors, about a month ago,” Melchiori said.

All show entry fees go to the Ben Lauren Memorial Foundation. Ron said his family is humbled and that Ben would be too.

“Being the person that he was - being all humble, he would think it’s probably ridiculous that he’s being honored the way he’s being honored because that’s just not the way he was,” said Ron.

Day two of the livestock show will happen Saturday, featuring goats, steers and overall show-people. The Lauren family is appreciative of the entire community for its continued support, saying “Ben’s legacy will live on forever.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
UPDATE: Multiple car crash injures several at intersection of Teal Lake Avenue and US-41
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Rock puppy mill owner sentenced to 1 year in jail
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff continues search for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
File photo of police lights.
Lower Michigan man hospitalized after Gay Road crash
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead

Latest News

This is the 54th year the rodeo has been held in Iron River.
Vendor market kicks off UP Championship Rodeo weekend in Iron River
Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation
8-18 Media
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s 8-18 Media looks for new youth reporters
Worker dies in accident at Michigan Gerber Products plant