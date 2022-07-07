Advertisement

Wisconsin waterski show pushes kids out of their comfort zones

Jumpers will perform flips, acrobatics, and stunts for audiences to enjoy.
The event features younger jumpers, a ballet line, and the older, more experienced jumpers
The event features younger jumpers, a ballet line, and the older, more experienced jumpers(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WLUC) - The Badwater Ski-Ters in Spread Eagle, Wisconsin, have put on water ski shows for nearly 80 years.

Jumpers will perform flips, acrobatics and stunts for audiences to enjoy. Many members have been jumping for years, and hours of preparations go into a show.

“We do a lot of practice together. We practice Mondays, Tuesdays and have a ski show on Wednesdays. Then practice Thursdays and another ski show on Sunday,” said Allison Doolittle, Badwater Ski-Ter water skier.

Shows are every Wednesday and Sunday on the Menominee River, weather dependent. The event is free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
Protestors joined the parade at the end and marched down Third Street to spread their message...
Protesters take to the streets in Marquette Fourth of July parade

Latest News

The council passed multiple items, including irrigation funding for the Lakeshore Roundabout...
Ishpeming City Council approves irrigation funding for roundabout project
Blackrocks Hiawatha Ale
Blackrocks rolls out new Hiawatha Ale ahead of traditional music festival
FILE - UPAWS helps rehome cute cats like this one daily.
UPAWS hopes for more summer adoptions
UPAWS executive director gives an update on shelter operations