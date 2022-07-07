Wisconsin waterski show pushes kids out of their comfort zones

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WLUC) - The Badwater Ski-Ters in Spread Eagle, Wisconsin, have put on water ski shows for nearly 80 years.

Jumpers will perform flips, acrobatics and stunts for audiences to enjoy. Many members have been jumping for years, and hours of preparations go into a show.

“We do a lot of practice together. We practice Mondays, Tuesdays and have a ski show on Wednesdays. Then practice Thursdays and another ski show on Sunday,” said Allison Doolittle, Badwater Ski-Ter water skier.

Shows are every Wednesday and Sunday on the Menominee River, weather dependent. The event is free to attend.

