Advertisement

UPAWS hopes for more summer adoptions

Back and better after a strange sickness affected the shelter’s cats
FILE - UPAWS helps rehome cute cats like this one daily.
FILE - UPAWS helps rehome cute cats like this one daily.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is back in better health after a cat sickness spread in its shelter.

Several cats fell ill at UPAWS in early June leaving some dead.

UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto says it was all caused by a feline virus. Now, he says all the animals are in good health. Brutto adds that UPAWS closed its doors briefly to the public, but never stopped doing adoptions.

“We will be opening back up to the public hopefully by mid-July,” said Brutto. “Currently, all of our cats are healthy. We’re just following the recommendations of our veterinarians and their vaccine schedules.”

For more information or to hear more from Brutto about UPAWS operations, watch his full interview below.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
Protestors joined the parade at the end and marched down Third Street to spread their message...
Protesters take to the streets in Marquette Fourth of July parade

Latest News

The council passed multiple items, including irrigation funding for the Lakeshore Roundabout...
Ishpeming City Council approves irrigation funding for roundabout project
The event features younger jumpers, a ballet line, and the older, more experienced jumpers
Wisconsin waterski show pushes kids out of their comfort zones
Blackrocks Hiawatha Ale
Blackrocks rolls out new Hiawatha Ale ahead of traditional music festival
UPAWS executive director gives an update on shelter operations