UPAWS hopes for more summer adoptions

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is back in better health after a cat sickness spread in its shelter.

Several cats fell ill at UPAWS in early June leaving some dead.

UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto says it was all caused by a feline virus. Now, he says all the animals are in good health. Brutto adds that UPAWS closed its doors briefly to the public, but never stopped doing adoptions.

“We will be opening back up to the public hopefully by mid-July,” said Brutto. “Currently, all of our cats are healthy. We’re just following the recommendations of our veterinarians and their vaccine schedules.”

For more information or to hear more from Brutto about UPAWS operations, watch his full interview below.

