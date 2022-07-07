UP Rowing of Marquette offers lessons for beginners

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One group of early risers ventured to Lake Superior’s shore Thursday morning to learn more about the sport of rowing.

From the shore, beginners learned about different oar positions and safety precautions. U.P. Rowing Membership Chairman, Gail Brayden said Thursday’s lesson was only the first of many for participants.

“This is a four-week program, it meets twice a week and we have morning and evening classes. Once they complete this course then they can join in with our regular members and come out and row,” Brayden said.

Beginners of all ages attended, hoping to eventually become skilled rowers. Brayden says the hardest part about rowing when you start can be the oar itself.

“What we need to do is let the oar do what it’s supposed to do, let it drop in the water and let it stay at the level that it’s meant to stay, and then to get the oar cleanly out of the water,” she said.

Brayden says rowing is also a good form of exercise and that the more experienced individuals become in rowing, the better the benefits.

“The more you know about rowing the better workout you get, but there’s no question that it is quite a physical sport. A lot of people think it’s an arm sport but really it’s a leg sport so people are using all the big muscles in the upper legs and the glutes,” she said.

If you want to learn more about U.P. Rowing you can go to their website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.