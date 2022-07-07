Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead

DETROIT (WILX) - A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening on Detroit’s west side.

“It was a tragic event,” said Detroit police chief James White. “We lost a hero today.”

According to authorities, the officer and the suspect were shot near the intersection of Joy Road and Marlowe Street just before 8 p.m.

The officer, later identified as Loren Courts, was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital for treatment, where he died from their injuries. Police confirmed the suspect in the shooting was also killed.

Michigan State Police provided K-9 units and homicide detectives to assist the Detroit Police Department at the scene. Residents were urged to avoid the area. Courts leaves behind a wife whom he was with for 16 years, a 15-year-old son, and a 9-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement following the death of Officer Courts:

“Michigan is heartbroken by the loss of Officer Loren Courts. Officer Courts was a dedicated public servant and proud Detroiter. He loved his job and put on his uniform every day to keep his community safe. Yesterday, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Officer Courts was a second-generation Detroit police officer. He followed in his father’s footsteps and was a hero to all those who knew him, especially his wife and kids. “Our hearts go out to Officer Courts’ family, friends, and fellow officers through this difficult time. We will continue backing up law enforcement not only with our words, but with our actions. Together, we can keep them safe on the job and protect public safety.”

Gov. Whitmer plans to lower U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan on the date of interment or another date chosen by the family.

