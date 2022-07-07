Advertisement

Thomas Theatre Group sees record-breaking attendance over Fourth of July weekend

More than 3,000 people visited the theatre across its 3 locations over the weekend.
Exterior of the theatre's location in Quinnesec
Exterior of the theatre's location in Quinnesec(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the Fourth of July weekend, a Dickinson County-based theatre saw record-breaking attendance.

Thomas Theatre Group said more than 3,000 people visited the theatre across its three locations over the weekend. The theatre has locations in Quinnesec, Marquette and Escanaba.

Thomas Theatre Group Owner and President Tom Andes said that is the most in one weekend in 100 years. The most popular movies were “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

“If you get a good movie in a movie theatre, everyone will come,” Andes said. “I know Top Gun specifically, when you leave that movie, you feel better. I think we need that now. Minions obviously apply to kids at a young age, and that is a good, fun movie for them.”

Andes said the theatre runs summer specials like “Throwback Thursday” and its Friday night movie series to keep people coming back. He said the theatre is in a better position than it was only six months ago.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Little Agate
Little Agate now open in Westwood Mall
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness

Latest News

Pioneer Days used book sale helps Negaunee Public Library
Water Outage
KBIC Public Works plans water shut-off in Zeba area Friday
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
Multiple-vehicle crash halts traffic on US-41 in Negaunee