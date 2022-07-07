Thomas Theatre Group sees record-breaking attendance over Fourth of July weekend

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the Fourth of July weekend, a Dickinson County-based theatre saw record-breaking attendance.

Thomas Theatre Group said more than 3,000 people visited the theatre across its three locations over the weekend. The theatre has locations in Quinnesec, Marquette and Escanaba.

Thomas Theatre Group Owner and President Tom Andes said that is the most in one weekend in 100 years. The most popular movies were “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

“If you get a good movie in a movie theatre, everyone will come,” Andes said. “I know Top Gun specifically, when you leave that movie, you feel better. I think we need that now. Minions obviously apply to kids at a young age, and that is a good, fun movie for them.”

Andes said the theatre runs summer specials like “Throwback Thursday” and its Friday night movie series to keep people coming back. He said the theatre is in a better position than it was only six months ago.

