Advertisement

Showers, clouds clearing out to a sunny stretch into the weekend

Thursday pop-up of showers, isolated t’storms diminish overnight to a mostly sunny streak Friday through early Sunday.
Thursday pop-up of showers, isolated t’storms diminish overnight to a mostly sunny streak...
Thursday pop-up of showers, isolated t’storms diminish overnight to a mostly sunny streak Friday through early Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The tail end of a Canadian Prairies-based system clips Upper Michigan Thursday, with its limited moisture combining with afternoon heating to produce few to scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through early evening -- the main threat from thunderstorms (in addition to lightning) can be brief periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

High pressure rebuilds over the region to bring pleasant weather Friday and Saturday, before a strong system leeside of the Rockies in Montana approaches the U.P. Sunday, stirring up warm and humid air and producing potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region through early Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower central and east; northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 80s (cooler near Lake Superior, warmer in the interior)

Saturday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms west early then eastward in the afternoon; breezy and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; warm, humid and windy

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms tapering off late; breezy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower east; mild

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Little Agate
Little Agate now open in Westwood Mall
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness

Latest News

showers
Aside from a few showers the pattern is nice
Partly cloudy and cool overnight before a Canadian Prairies system steers in widely scattered...
Mostly clear, calm before pop-up of rain chances Thursday
nice
A seasonal stretch with low rain chances
Areas of dense fog can reduce driving visibility below 1/4-mile at times until sunnier...
Lingering fog, drizzle before sun breaks out Wednesday