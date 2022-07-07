Showers, clouds clearing out to a sunny stretch into the weekend

The tail end of a Canadian Prairies-based system clips Upper Michigan Thursday, with its limited moisture combining with afternoon heating to produce few to scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through early evening -- the main threat from thunderstorms (in addition to lightning) can be brief periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

High pressure rebuilds over the region to bring pleasant weather Friday and Saturday, before a strong system leeside of the Rockies in Montana approaches the U.P. Sunday, stirring up warm and humid air and producing potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region through early Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower central and east; northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 80s (cooler near Lake Superior, warmer in the interior)

Saturday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms west early then eastward in the afternoon; breezy and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; warm, humid and windy

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms tapering off late; breezy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower east; mild

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.