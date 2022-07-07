Portage Health Foundation to hold celebratory BBQ in Chassell

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is hosting a barbeque in Chassell later this month.

PHF plans for the picnic to be a fun event for the community. There is no fee for attendance, with brats, potato salad, and hamburgers being served.

The event will also allow PHF business partners to provide updates on their projects. Chassell was chosen for the event partially due to the number of projects there.

“Part of the reason we chose Chassell was to recognize all the work that that community has done over the last couple of years,” said PHF Executive Director Kevin Store. “To bring about additional assets to that community, their trail systems, and the work they are doing to the park.”

The picnic will be held at the Chassell Centennial Park pavilion at noon on July 18. Raffles for prizes and several activities will also be available.

