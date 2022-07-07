Pioneer Days used book sale helps Negaunee Public Library

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pioneer Days rolls on and the Negaunee Friends of the Public Library held their annual used book sale Thursday. The sale included just about any genre of book you can imagine from science fiction to true crime, even cookbooks and vinyl records were there.

Funds raised from the book sale benefit the Negaunee Public Library helping them buy things like new public computers, shelves and other furniture.

“The Friends of the Library run the sales, they’re a non-profit agency and so they’re able to raise money for things that the library might not otherwise be able to buy, the library would not be as successful as it is without the friends,” said Jessica Holman, Negaunee Public Library director.

Pioneer Days wraps up this Saturday, July 9, with the parade downtown and fireworks over Teal Lake.

