Advertisement

Pioneer Days used book sale helps Negaunee Public Library

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pioneer Days rolls on and the Negaunee Friends of the Public Library held their annual used book sale Thursday. The sale included just about any genre of book you can imagine from science fiction to true crime, even cookbooks and vinyl records were there.

Funds raised from the book sale benefit the Negaunee Public Library helping them buy things like new public computers, shelves and other furniture.

“The Friends of the Library run the sales, they’re a non-profit agency and so they’re able to raise money for things that the library might not otherwise be able to buy, the library would not be as successful as it is without the friends,” said Jessica Holman, Negaunee Public Library director.

Pioneer Days wraps up this Saturday, July 9, with the parade downtown and fireworks over Teal Lake.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Little Agate
Little Agate now open in Westwood Mall
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness

Latest News

Exterior of the theatre's location in Quinnesec
Thomas Theatre Group sees record-breaking attendance over Fourth of July weekend
Water Outage
KBIC Public Works plans water shut-off in Zeba area Friday
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
Multiple-vehicle crash halts traffic on US-41 in Negaunee