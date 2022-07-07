Advertisement

Native Nails Salon celebrates 8 years in Downtown Ishpeming

Upper Michigan Today episode 69
Native Nails Salon on Upper Michigan Today.
Native Nails Salon on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Canal Run’s race to 1,000 is underway, the Michigan DNR seeks your input on its Wolf Management Plan, water skiers practice for biweekly trick shows on the Menominee River, ‘Something Rotten’ is showing at the Lake Superior Theatre Boathouse, and art lovers will browse the streets of downtown Marquette for First Thursdays Art Tour.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day Thursday, July 7.

Plus, Native Nails Salon celebrates 8 years of being in business in Downtown Ishpeming.

Native Nails Salon celebrates 8 years in business in downtown Ishpeming.

The salon’s owner, Sarah Garver, explains apprenticeships at Native Nails and guides Tia through a man-icure.

Native Nails Salon shares tips for giving your man a manicure.

And finally, a follow-along word game and a wildlife photography slideshow submitted by you! Submit photos and videos here.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

