Native Nails Salon celebrates 8 years in Downtown Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Canal Run’s race to 1,000 is underway, the Michigan DNR seeks your input on its Wolf Management Plan, water skiers practice for biweekly trick shows on the Menominee River, ‘Something Rotten’ is showing at the Lake Superior Theatre Boathouse, and art lovers will browse the streets of downtown Marquette for First Thursdays Art Tour.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day Thursday, July 7.

Plus, Native Nails Salon celebrates 8 years of being in business in Downtown Ishpeming.

The salon’s owner, Sarah Garver, explains apprenticeships at Native Nails and guides Tia through a man-icure.

And finally, a follow-along word game and a wildlife photography slideshow submitted by you! Submit photos and videos here.

