Multiple-vehicle crash halts traffic on US-41 in Negaunee

Multi-vehicle crash in Negaunee backs up traffic on US-41.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic is backed up on US-41 near Teal Lake Ave in Negaunee due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

Negaunee City Police is on scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

First responders on the scene said three vehicles were involved in the crash including a dump truck. Crews are working to clear the scene.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

