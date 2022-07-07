Multiple-vehicle crash halts traffic on US-41 in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic is backed up on US-41 near Teal Lake Ave in Negaunee due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

Negaunee City Police is on scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

First responders on the scene said three vehicles were involved in the crash including a dump truck. Crews are working to clear the scene.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

