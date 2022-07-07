Advertisement

Marquette at the Movies: a free concert Saturday at NMU’s Shoreline Theatre

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Symphony Orchestra is busy preparing for its free concert Saturday.

On July 9, at 7:30 p.m., the orchestra will take the stage at NMU’s Shoreline Theatre, by the Superior Dome and soccer field.

Music Director Octavio Más-Arocas said spectators can expect music pieces from Cats, ET, Jurassic Park and many more well-known films.

For more information click here.

If needed, a rain date is set for Sunday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m.

