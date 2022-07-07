Marquette Golf Club hosts annual Bay Cliff Open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday morning, teams teed off at the Marquette Golf Club’s Greywalls Course for the annual Bay Cliff Open.

The fundraising event has been a summer staple for almost 20 years.

All money raised during the event helps pay for children attending the seven-week Bay Cliff Summer Therapy Camp at no cost to families. Over the years, Bay Cliff has raised more than $400,000 total from the event.

“A lot of these teams were representing local businesses and organizations,” said Bay Cliff Executive Director Clare Lutgen. “I think it shows a strong commitment for Bay Cliff and the work that we do community-wide.”

TV6′s Andrew LaCombe and Rick Rhoades also played a round for the fundraiser. Golfers had a chance to win a 2020 Subaru Outback if they made a hole-in-one on the course’s 15th hole.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.