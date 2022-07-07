Advertisement

Marquette County trail organization puts millage fund to vote

Iron Ore Heritage Trail path
Iron Ore Heritage Trail path(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County voters will have the opportunity next month to decide if the Iron Ore Heritage Trail’s (IOHT) millage fund should be renewed.

The IOHT uses the funds for trail maintenance, but recently the organization paved portions of trails in Ishpeming with the millage funds. If renewed, the funds would allow them to continue upkeep and start new projects. The Heritage Trail Administrator, Carol Fulsher said the new projects are a high priority.

“What we are currently working on is a boardwalk in Negaunee that will bring you out into the wetlands. We are also trying for an extension to Lakenenland. It would be another five miles of trail where people would have early season biking,” Fulsher said.

The current millage rate of .197 is equal to about a $10 tax per year for six years. The millage renewal will be on the Aug. 2 ballot.

