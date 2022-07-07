Advertisement

Ishpeming City Council approves irrigation funding for roundabout project

The council also approved $5,000 for this year to be set aside for actions needed for the city’s attorney
The council passed multiple items, including irrigation funding for the Lakeshore Roundabout...
The council passed multiple items, including irrigation funding for the Lakeshore Roundabout MDOT Project(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, the Ishpeming City Council held their monthly meeting at Ishpeming City Hall and passed a couple of key items.

Among the topics on the agenda included an agreement checklist for the Lakeshore Roundabout MDOT Project and guidance for funding in the 2023 budget for blight and attorney court actions.

The council approved $4,500 for irrigation towards the roundabout project. They also approved $5,000 to be set aside this year for actions needed for the Ishpeming attorney.

“Some of our historic buildings are running down, and so repairing those before they collapse, like what happened with the theater in Negaunee, we want to make sure that we’re looking at those things,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini. “That’s sort of what blight is all about. It’s just managing and trying to improve the overall image of the city.”

The next city council meeting is Wednesday, August 3. The city’s 2023 budget has to be approved by the council by November 30.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
Protestors joined the parade at the end and marched down Third Street to spread their message...
Protesters take to the streets in Marquette Fourth of July parade

Latest News

The event features younger jumpers, a ballet line, and the older, more experienced jumpers
Wisconsin waterski show pushes kids out of their comfort zones
Blackrocks Hiawatha Ale
Blackrocks rolls out new Hiawatha Ale ahead of traditional music festival
FILE - UPAWS helps rehome cute cats like this one daily.
UPAWS hopes for more summer adoptions
UPAWS executive director gives an update on shelter operations