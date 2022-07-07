Ishpeming City Council approves irrigation funding for roundabout project

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, the Ishpeming City Council held their monthly meeting at Ishpeming City Hall and passed a couple of key items.

Among the topics on the agenda included an agreement checklist for the Lakeshore Roundabout MDOT Project and guidance for funding in the 2023 budget for blight and attorney court actions.

The council approved $4,500 for irrigation towards the roundabout project. They also approved $5,000 to be set aside this year for actions needed for the Ishpeming attorney.

“Some of our historic buildings are running down, and so repairing those before they collapse, like what happened with the theater in Negaunee, we want to make sure that we’re looking at those things,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini. “That’s sort of what blight is all about. It’s just managing and trying to improve the overall image of the city.”

The next city council meeting is Wednesday, August 3. The city’s 2023 budget has to be approved by the council by November 30.

