Get books for free with Read UP Bookmobile

Missy Derby’s current collection of secondhand books is near 10,000
Find Read UP Bookmobile at the Skandia Farmers Market every Wednesday.(Missy Derby)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County woman is making sure the U.P. has enough books to read.

Missy Derby started the Read UP Bookmobile in 2018, and since being noticed by the Detroit Free Press in 2019, has grown her collection of secondhand books to nearly 10,000.

All books are redistributed back into the community, for free, to anyone who wants them.

Missy Derby says the nonprofit relies heavily on volunteers.
Missy Derby says it's a full-time job bringing books to the Upper Peninsula.

You can find the Read UP Bookmobile at various craft shows throughout the U.P. and every Wednesday at the Skandia Farmers Market.

Follow Read UP Bookmobile on Facebook to claim first dibs on books and to find out when and where Derby will be in your area.

Derby accepts donations and will pick up and drop off depending on your location.

