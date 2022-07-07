Former Rock puppy mill owner sentenced to 1 year in jail

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Rebecca Johnson of Rock, Mich. was sentenced to one year in jail, five years probation with no animal ownership and 500 hours of community service Thursday, according to Delta County Prosecutor Lauren Wickman.

The Delta County Animal Shelter shared this post below on its Facebook Thursday.

Johnson entered a plea as charged on Wednesday, April 27 days before her trial was to take place.

The investigation into the matter started on August 24, 2020, when a Michigan State Trooper responded to a report of a horse running loose on the roadway in Maple Ridge Township. The horse was secured, and during the course of the investigation, the Trooper observed a large number of dogs that appeared underweight on the property.

Following a search warrant, a total of 135 dogs and 23 horses were seized from the property. Of the 135 dogs, 69 were puppies.

The animals were immediately seized by the Delta Animal Shelter, underwent medical evaluations, and received necessary treatment. Several dogs were determined to be pregnant at the time of the seizure, and the total number of dogs quickly grew to close to 200 dogs.

