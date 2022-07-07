Advertisement

Dickinson County farm features 17 alpacas

Rainbow’s End Alpacas farm is located off US-2 in Norway
Alpacas are curious animals, always looking for a treat
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County alpaca farm has kicked off its summer season.

Alpacas are curious animals, always looking for a treat. Rainbow’s End Alpacas farm located off US-2 in Norway has 17 alpacas. The owners bought their first alpaca 19 years ago.

“I really caught the eye of the alpacas at the fair that year. We started doing a lot of research, studying up on them and visiting a lot of farms,” said Mary Lynn Verley, Rainbow’s End Alpacas owner. “We had some stocks to reinvest, so we decided this was something we wanted to do.”

Verley says more than 70 alpacas have come through the farm over nearly two decades. She said they are gentle animals and are easy to raise.

“You give them half a cup of their grain in the morning, make sure they have hay and water during the day and shelter if needed,” Verley said. “They also get half a cup of grain at night.”

Alpacas love visitors to the farm because that means treats. The farm also has an alpaca gift shop. Patrons can purchase yarn made from the fur of alpacas in Norway.

“Everything from hats, mittens, scarves and our most popular item, socks. We also sell yarn,” Verley said.

Verley and her husband are near retirement and are looking to sell the business.

“As hard as it is to come to that decision, we are for sale,” Verley said. “The business, the store business, the alpacas, to the right people, and the house.”

The farm is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT. Visitors can purchase a feeding cup and spend a little time with the alpacas.

