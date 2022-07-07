Detour change for US-2 construction project in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Westbound US-2 will be detoured at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project through the city of Bessemer, beginning Saturday, July 9.

Westbound US-2 will be detoured via northbound Case Street, westbound Iron Street, and southbound Mine Street back to US-2. This detour is expected to remain in place until Aug. 13. The detour is needed to complete a deep sanitary sewer replacement.

Eastbound US-2 traffic remains on an existing detour. MDOT, in partnership with the City of Bessemer, is investing about $9.9 million to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 from Powdermill Creek to east of Cedar Avenue. The second year of work on the project began in May and is expected to be completed in October.

